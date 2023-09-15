AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Consolidated Nuclear Security released information on the 10 teams who were recognized during an award ceremony at the Pantex Plant and the Y-12 National Security Complex recently for the National Nuclear Security Administration Defense Programs Awards of Excellence.

Throughout the awards, which were given for 2021, CNS said that more than 250 of its employees were involved in the recognized projects.

“We celebrate the hard work of the men and women who ensure America’s nuclear deterrent provides security to our nation and a warning to our adversaries,” said Colby Yeary, Pantex Site Manager. “We continue to lead by example in our commitment to excellence, and the results we’re seeing in improved performance, deliverables, and innovation speak to the excitement I observe in my colleagues every day.”

The awards, as described by NNSA Production Office Manager Teresa Robbins, recognize significant accomplishments with providing “increased quality, productivity, cost savings, and innovations, that enhance the agility and reliability of our nuclear deterrent.”

CNS noted that the awards were established in 1982 to recognize individual and team accomplishments in support of NNSA’s nuclear weapons program. The award-winning projects for 2021 for Pantex and Y-12 included:

Pantex: Completing the B61-12 LEP First Production Unit ahead of schedule; Implementing Lightning Detection and Warning System Upgrades that will improve the ability to ensure the safety of production operations; Utilizing an Interim Quality Release that saved 64 days of potential production delays; and Culminating a 10-year effort that produced the W88 ALT 370 First Production Unit ahead of schedule.

Y-12: Transferring technology for Demonstration of Alloy Recycling via Electron Beam Cold Hearth Melting; Reestablishing a process for the Joint Qualification Efforts; Profilometer Project Completion that provides surface analysis of certain components; Stockpile Surveillance Capability Restoration that allowed a stockpile surveillance capability to return to full operation; and The Weldbox Restart Team, which contributed to a depleted uranium project that was used for the first time in 15 years.

Multi-site project for both Pantex and Y-12: Gas Mass Spectrometry Coordination that certified the machine to serve as a backup for Y-12 while a commonly used gas mass spectrometer was repaired.



“I am simply amazed at the accomplishments our workforce and the wider enterprise makes each year,” said Marvin Adams, NNSA deputy administrator for defense programs, to recipients, “Our government leadership, American citizens, the warfighters we support, and our allies can rest confident because of your valuable contributions.”