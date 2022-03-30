AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at the Pantex plant plan to improve their production output with a goal of hiring 200 production technicians by fall 2022.

“Pantex is a key integration point in the weapons supply chain, where parts and services come together from other sites and make up the final product that supports the nuclear deterrent, we have a significant volume of work ahead of us, and we need additional hands-on expertise to make production a reality,” said Diane Grooms, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Pantex is searching for those who can do hands-on work to ensure the nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, and effective, said Pantex officials.

Citizens with the following background are needed:

Manufacturing

Machining

Maintenance

Welding

Electrical

Automotive/diesel

Instrument technology

A high school diploma or GED is required, as well as six months of verifiable hands-on work experience.

Pantex officials said those hired can expect to receive competitive pay and benefits.

For more information on Pantex’s job hiring opportunity visit, here.