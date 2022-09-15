AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in an effort to fill vacancies.

According to Workforce Solutions Panhandle, “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive” is an effort by both it and Pantex to fill vacancies in the fields of security, skilled trades, and information technology.

Through this recruitment drive, Workforce Solutions Panhandle said the Pantex Plant is aiming to fill multiple vacancies in numerous disciplines, such as Security Police officers, Production Technician, Electronic Technician, Fire Fighter, Radiation Technician, Refrigeration Mechanic, Electrician, Material Handler, IT/Cyber Security, and more.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle said those interested in interviewing can submit their resumes directly to Pantex Plant hiring managers by submitting them online here no later than Sept. 23. Pantex recruiters will then reach out to schedule immediate interviews for qualified applicants.