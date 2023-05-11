AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC announced Pantex was named “Employer of the Year” for West Texas A&M University’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

CNS said the award recognizes employers in the community for “exceptional contributions to the Engler College of Business, and commitment to promoting workplace excellence.”

“Pantex has strongly committed to our students by offering high-quality internships and employment opportunities,” said Amjad Abdullat, Dean of the WTAMU Engler College of Business. “They have provided our students with valuable work experience and helped prepare them for successful careers in the business world.”

CNS said Pantex has collaborated with WT and over the last two years has implemented plans to employ students of the university.

Pantex employs more than 4,300 full-time employees.