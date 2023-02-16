AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the National Nuclear Security Administration, along with representatives from Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, gathered at Pantex on Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Flexible Support Facility.

According to a news release from Pantex, officials broke ground on the 14,400-square-foot building in September 2020. The facility is aimed at providing housing for around 90 personnel for project and maintenance teams on site, accommodating growth occurring at Pantex.

“The completion of the Flexible Support Facility is a significant step toward continuing to modernize Pantex as we fulfill the workload increases at the site over the next several years,” Pantex Site Manager Colby Yeary said in the release.

The design of the facility is based on the Standardized Acquisition and Recapitalization design, aimed at reducing costs and accelerating the construction of small office and light laboratory facilities through the use of standard, scalable building designs. This design was previously used at the Nevada National Security site and is expected to be used for two additional projects at the NNSS.

“The project management team was able to overcome challenges with construction during the pandemic and supply-chain issues by monitoring schedule progress, anticipating potential bottlenecks, and implementing solutions to keep the project moving forward,” Todd Clark, the CNS Infrastructure Program Manager, said in the release. “The lessons learned from this project will help us to gain future efficiencies for project execution, building construction as well as other projects planned for the site.”

Pantex plans to use the same design in the future for “additional mission-enabling buildings,” according to the release, including a change house for employees to use for putting on work-related clothing as well as an additional office facility.