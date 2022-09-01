AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representatives with Consolidated Nuclear Security announced that Texas Pantez will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Alternate Emergency Operations Center (AEOC) and Joint Information Center (JIC) from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Representatives detailed that the event will take place at the new downtown location at 801 S. Fillmore St. Suite 480 and will be “a dedicated space for emergency response teams during drills, exercised, and real emergencies.”

In addition, both the centers will be used by Pantex as a training facility for different departments, according to representatives.