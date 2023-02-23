AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the company, Consolidated Nuclear Security’s Pantex plant sponsored an “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” event on Thursday at the Region 16 Education Service Center to encourage participation in and educate young women about work in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

Organizers noted that according to current data from the Pew Research Center, 53% of STEM degrees were earned by women, smaller than the 58% of all college degrees. Women were recorded as having earned 85% of bachelor’s degrees in health-related fields but 22% in engineering and 19% in computer science. Data noted that minority women also had significantly reduced representation in the fields, making up only eight percent of stem workers.

In response to the gap, according to organizers, engineers and volunteers from Pantex, Xcel Energy, Amarillo College, and Texas Tech University presented STEM opportunities and discussed potential careers with students during the event.