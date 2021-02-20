Pantex hosts 29th annual regional science bowl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Saturday was the 29th annual Pantex regional high school science bowl, but it was a little different this year as the event was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Pantex Regional Coordinator, Darla Fish, said Saturday that across the nation, 15 other regional events were happening along with Amarillo’s.

Fish said participation is down this year. She said that they typically have 30 teams and this year they only have 13 teams competing

Fish said that she misses seeing all of the students and being able to interact with them, but said she is glad they were able to make the science bowl happen.

Brooklyn Boman, a sophomore at Canyon High School, said still having the science virtually gives a sense of normalcy even during this time.

“It makes it to where we can compete academically and we do get to be with our friends and do something we really enjoy,” said Boman.

Fish said they want to be back in person for their 30th year next year.

Bushland High School took third place, Amarillo High School took second place and Lubbock High School took first place, with this win Lubbock will be advancing on to Nationals.

All schools will receive checks to help further STEM programs on campus.

According to Fish, they had 60 volunteers from Pantex and West Texas A&M University helping with Saturday’s event.