Pantex has been approved as a closed point of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible onsite workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex has been approved as a closed point of distribution for the coronavirus vaccine.

That means that onsite medical professionals and first responders are able to administer the vaccine to eligible onsite workers.

Workers are being given the Pfizer vaccine, beginning with high-risk employees.

