AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex has been approved as a closed point of distribution for the coronavirus vaccine.
That means that onsite medical professionals and first responders are able to administer the vaccine to eligible onsite workers.
Workers are being given the Pfizer vaccine, beginning with high-risk employees.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Nazareth falls in the 1A State Championship; Brownfield claims first State Title since 1988
- What you need to know about CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people
- Brittany Matthews shares first video of daughter she had with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- ‘There’s a big financial problem’: Scrutiny intensifies over Texas electricity pricing during winter storm
- Pantex has been approved as a closed point of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible onsite workers