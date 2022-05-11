AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement on social media from Pantex, the Pantex Guards Union ratified a new contract on Tuesday.

Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) and the Pantex Guards Union began negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement in March, said the announcement. On Tuesday, CNS was told by the union that the five-year labor agreement was ratified for work at Pantex.

The Pantex Guards Union is the sole bargaining agent for the local union, noted the announcement, and represents around 500 workers.