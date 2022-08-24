AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of nonprofit organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle recently received a grant from Consolidated Nuclear Security’s Community Investment Fund, according to a news release.

According to a news release, the fund, which is a partnership between CNS, the managing and operating contractor of the Pantex Plant and the Amarillo Area Foundation, allocated $107,100 in grant funds to 14 nonprofits during a ceremony on Wednesday. In seven years, officials have given around $1.07 million in grants to 64 nonprofits throughout the region.

“Pantex is invested in our community, and our partnership with the Amarillo Area Foundation supports local growth and development,” Pantex Community Investment Advisory Committee Chair Ryan Johnston said in the release. “This year marks a significant milestone in giving from CNS, and we are pleased to announce new grants to 14 nonprofits that provide wonderful support to our community.”

According to the release, the 14 nonprofits that received funds this year include:

Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage – $10,000 to support the program, quipping at-risk women through basic needs and education;

Faith City Mission – $7,600 to provide for basic needs for the homeless;

Martha’s Home – $10,000 to support the Present Needs Future Success Program with basic needs and education for clients;

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo – $8,500 to support the Share a Night program;

Downtown Women’s Center – $10,000 to support its recovery program;

High Plains Food Bank – $7,500 to support Kids’ Cafe;

Amarillo Area CASA – $10,000 for travel support for visiting foster children;

Cactus Cares Foundation – $5,000 to support the Protein Outreach with Educational Resources program;

Make-A-Wish North Texas – $5,500 to provide for wish granting in the Texas Panhandle;

Guyon Saunders Resource Center – $10,000 to provide for the Helping the Homeless program;

Texas Ramp Project – $5,500 to support the Amarillo Ramp Project;

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center – $5,000 to support technology upgrades;

Family Support Services – $10,000 to support the Overcoming Barriers program;

Pampa’s Tribute to Woody Guthrie – $2,500 for an updated sound system.

“This support means that the variety of nonprofits that serve residents in the priority target areas of basic needs of food, clothing and shelter; children, youth and families; community development; education; and health and wellness are improving our community holistically with CNS funding,” Sarah Griffin, the Amarillo Area Foundation’s grants program officer, said in the release. “Over $1 million in grant distributions demonstrates a sincere care for the people who are living, working, and serving in this oftenunderserved area of our great state of Texas.”

