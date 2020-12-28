Pantex Fire Department adding to its fleet of emergency vehicles

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pantex Fire Department unveiled three new unique emergency vehicles adding to its fleet of emergency vehicles.

These vehicles are designed for different response capabilities including firefighting, rescues, and mitigating hazardous material releases.

“The guys are super excited to come in, we’ve been operating out of a truck that was from 92 and 86 so these are replacements for those, as you would guess I mean the updates, the driving capabilities, even the safety factors are night and day factors from what we did have,” said Joshua Brown, Captain at Pantex.

Pantex Fire Chief Mike Brock said these truck allow them to provide more efficient service to the plant and mutual aid partners.