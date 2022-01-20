Pantex deploys system, countering unauthorized, unmanned drones on site’s airspace

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Pantex Plant announced Thursday it has deployed a system to counter all unauthorized and unmanned drones over the airspace of the plant.

According to a news release from the plant, the airspace surrounding the Pantex plant is designated by the Federal Aviation Administration as a ‘No Drone Zone,’ countering all unauthorized and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The new system will help detect, identify and track “potentially malicious” threats coming from drones.

“The National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office is announcing this deployment and the airspace restriction to the public to minimize the threat of unauthorized UAS flights over Pantex,” Teresa Robbins, the office’s manager, said in the release. “This will enhance our ability to effectively protect this vital national security facility.”

Drone operators who violate the restrictions over the Pantex site may be subject to enforcement action, the release said, including civil penalties and criminal charges. Advertisements, social media posts and other education efforts, including signage around the Pantex site’s perimeter, will help remind individuals about the restrictions. Signs around the perimeter will advise the public of the site boundary where drones are not allowed.