Pantex completes production on cruise missile-delivered weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Pantex reported the last production unit has been completed for the W80-1 Alteration (Alt) 369, what the company described as the “sole cruise missile-delivered weapon”.

The first unit was completed in late 2017, according to Pantex, after “several years of developing the design”, the final unit being completed in early May of 2021.

“The Alt 369 Program was a major collaborative effort among Pantex, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Headquarters, the NNSA Production Office, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Kansas City National Security Campus, and the Savannah River Site.” said a statement from Pantex, “The program team solved multiple technical issues and overcame unprecedented challenges encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The completion of this program was the culmination of multiple years of effort at Pantex along with support from all across the Nuclear Security Enterprise,” said Pantex Site Manager Todd Ailes. “To be able to complete this Alt here at Pantex, especially during COVID, is an amazing effort. Even in a pandemic and facing its unique challenges presented to the team during production, we prevailed. When those challenges occurred, our team looked at unique ways to resolve any issue and did so successfully.”

The production program was noted as a top-priority project for the company.

“We had a great team of Pantexans assembled, and the pandemic was a big challenge for all of us,” said Chad Hall, Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) Production Manager of the W80 Alt 369. “Our team developed a protocol that allowed us to work in a safe environment, and it allowed us to continue these very important mission operations.”

“Having been associated with this effort since the first Alt 369 unit was completed in 2017, this milestone triggered many memories of the efforts, the challenges, the successes, and most importantly, the people involved. It is truly a significant accomplishment involving many sites and many people,” said Steve Ufford, CNS Stockpile Systems manager.

“In the context of America’s Nuclear Triad of air, land, and sea weapons, it’s an air-delivered weapon system. It’s mated into an air launch cruise missile warhead that is launched from a B-52, the only such system to be carried on a cruise missile in the Nation’s stockpile. This ensures our Nation and its nuclear deterrence is maintained,” said Michael Morgan, NNSA Cruise Missile team lead.

“Completion of the W80-1 Alt 369 unit is a major milestone and significant accomplishment for the Nuclear Security Enterprise. Completing this last unit represents years of effort by multiple stakeholders across the Enterprise. This milestone ensures that we have a safe, reliable nuclear deterrent,” said Jessica Holloway, director of NNSA for Air Delivered Weapons Division.

Pantex said that the NNSA will be able to sustain the W80-1 system until a replacement is fielded, because of the successful effort.

“Now that this is completed, we can move resources to the next systems,” Melissa Moore, CNS Program Manager for the W80-1 Alt 369, said. “There is a group that will support other Major Modernization efforts, such as the B61-12, the W88 Alt 370, and the W80-4, which will be the next iteration of this particular weapon system.”

The company said that this project’s completion marks an example of the National Security Enterprise coming together for national security needs.