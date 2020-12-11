Pantex Christmas Project handed out gifts to help the Greater Amarillo Foster Care Association

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Friday, the Pantex Christmas Project handed out Christmas gifts to those less fortune to help brighten up their holidays this year.

Tamara Schaef, co-chair of the Pantex Christmas Project said that the gifts that were handed out today went to the Greater Amarillo Foster Care Association.

Schaef said that the association lost some of its funding that allowed it to buy Christmas presents for the children in foster care.

Schaef said this is a tradition many at Pantex look forward to.

Schaef said they helped a total of 29 families this year with the Christmas Project, with 16 of them picking up their gifts today.

All the gifts that were provided all came from Pantex employees through an angel tree.

“For me and the people that run the program with me, it’s just important to bless the children and share the blessing that we get every day in our jobs,” said Schaef.

Some of the items that were given Friday were a new pair of shoes, clothes, and toys.

Schaef said they also help out ten elderly members through the program and were able to give them their gifts last weekend, including necessity bags and whatever else they needed.

The Pantex Christmas Project was started 65 years ago.