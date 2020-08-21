Pantex celebrates NNSA’s 20th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— On Friday, August 21 the National Nuclear Security Administration was celebrated for its 20th anniversary.
Department of Energy Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator, Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, and Congressman Mac Thornberry were both at the plant.
The NNSA is a United States federal agency responsible for safeguarding national security through the military application of nuclear science.
Congressman Thornberry spoke about the importance of Pantex to the nation.
Thornberry said, “That’s my job is to help do their job. Because what they do here at Pantex is foundational to the national security of the United States. It’s so important.”
