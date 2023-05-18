AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex celebrated Armed Forces Day on Thursday to honor their employees on active duty and Veterans.

Officials from Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC and National Nuclear Security Administration representatives were present at the plant for the celebration.

Kenny Steward, deputy site manager for Pantex, said it is important to recognize not only the work their employees have done for Pantex but also the work they have done for the military.

“With the work that Pantex Plant does. The work that Bell does in supporting the Army and Marine Corp., it’s incredibly important. So we wanted to take that opportunity to recognize the service that these men and women provide to our country,” said Steward.

Steward said the work Pantex does is critical to provide nuclear suppliers for the military and said more than 25% of their employees have served.