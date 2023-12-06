AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex announced along with its national partners from the National Security Enterprise are celebrating 50% completion of the B61-12 Life Extension Program and W88 Alt 370.

According to Pantex, this is a significant milestone for Pantex and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), partners in the Nuclear Security Enterprise, the United States, and its allies.

“It took every one of you doing your part, working together with those thousands of others to achieve the common goal of modernizing these two weapons systems in order to continue to provide the nation with a safe, secure, and reliable nuclear deterrent,” said Dr. Rich Tighe, president and chief executive officer of CNS.

Pantex said B61-12 and W88 are “strategically important weapons” in the nation’s nuclear deterrent.

“The B61 gravity bomb is deployed by the U.S. Air Force on multiple platforms and has been in service more than 50 years, making it the oldest, most versatile weapon in the U.S. stockpile,” said Carlos Alvarado, deputy field office manager for the NNSA Production Office. He continued, “The W88 first entered the stockpile in the late 1980s. The W88 Alt 370 includes numerous updates to address aging concerns and enhance nuclear safety.”