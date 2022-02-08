AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) manager and operator of Pantex said it is sponsoring $1,000 grants for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics classrooms in recognition of Engineers Weeking during the last week of February.

CNS said the goal of the grants is to foster advancements for STEM activities in the classroom and to help develop Pantex’s workforce.

Public and private school teachers or school administrators in the following Texas Panhandle counties

may apply: Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler said CNS.

Information to apply can be found here and applications will be accepted through Feb. 25, 2022. Educators who are immediate family members of Pantex employees are not eligible to apply for or receive a grant.

Pantex staff will evaluate the grant applications and make recommendations for grant allocations. Once a final decision is made, five grants of $1,000 each will be made payable to the individual school. Grants will be awarded in March, and all funds must be spent by June 1, 2022, said CNS.