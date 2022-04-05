AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle War Memorial announced that, alongside county officials and volunteers from the Missing in America Project, a service to honor unclaimed veterans will be held on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the Panhandle War Memorial facility.

“Many of our military veterans, who have served, come home and eventually find themselves homeless and lose contact with family and friends,” wrote the memorial in its announcement, “Sometimes our veterans pass away with no one to take care of their final affairs. In many cases the county and local officials step in to provide cremation and their remains are left unclaimed on storage shelves for many years and sometimes decades.”

Missing in America volunteers, county officials, and local funeral homes make efforts to research the unclaimed remains in order to discover if the person was entitled to burial with military honors because of their service, said the announcement.







via the Panhandle War Memorial, a service from 2019

The memorial invited members of the public to attend the service and how support for eight unclaimed veterans. Afterward, the announcement detailed that an escort will pick up the remains of two other veterans in Lubbock before taking the group to be honored and interred at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.