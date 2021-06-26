Panhandle Trail Riders Association ride the Rock Island Rail Trail to prepare for July 4th parade in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you were driving by the Rock Island Rail Trail Saturday, you might have seen an odd sight as the Panhandle Trail Riders Association got ready for the Canyon Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Independence Day Parade and help their horses adjust to riding in the city.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to do an in city ride where we could introduce the horses and expose them to things like bikers, car noises and people and dogs and concrete and crossing streets and all that stuff,” said Amy West, secretary of Panhandle Trail Riders Association.

West said most of the riding they do is out in the country on trails such as in Palo Duro Canyon.

Laura Sanders added that its great to have people to ride with that share your passion.

“Its just nice to have people to ride with. Friends and family to get together and ride with,” said Sanders.

West added that the main function of the group is to preserve horseback riding as a fun and friendly activity for all.

“We help maintain trails, we help organizations do equine therapy and learning programs through horses whether that’s the Crown of Texas Arabian Horse Club literacy program that they do or the local horse rescues or the therapy programs for autistic children and veterans coming back from foreign wars,” said West.

West said the association is always open to new members and adds sharing the culture and equestrian knowledge with others really drives the group.