AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Trail Riders Association announced it is preparing for its Toys for Totts ride on Dec. 4.

The PTRA also said it will be riding the Rock Island Rail and Route 66 this coming weekend on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

The PTRA said they will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 at 7th and Crockett St for that event.