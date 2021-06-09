Panhandle student selected as a winner in the 2021 ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ Scholarship Contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced that Olivia Horner, a recent graduate of Panhandle High School, has been selected as winner in the 2021 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest.

TxDOT said Olivia Horner was awarded a $2,000 college scholarship, which she will apply to her field of study in Business at Texas A&M University.

The Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest is presented annually in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and recognizes students who are taking an active in litter prevention at their school or in their community.

TxDOT said Olivia was selected for the scholarship based on her clean-up effort in the North Heights neighborhood in Amarillo. Approaching friends, family and area businesses, she gathered a truck, trailer and volunteers. She spent a day cleaning up the area and making numerous trips to a landfill to dispose of mattresses, furniture, tires, wood and other debris that was littering the neighborhood. She and her team of volunteers collected more than 3,500 pounds of trash during the eight-hour clean-up, which covered more than 80 city blocks.