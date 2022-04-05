AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle Rides organization announced Tuesday that it will officially launch its website Friday prior to the Amarillo Sod Poodles kicking off its 2022 season against the Midland Rockhounds Friday evening.

According to a news release from the organization, Panhandle Rides will host a kick-off celebration of the website, providing free bus rides from West Texas A&M University as well as Eastridge Elementary School to Friday’s game. Bus riders will receive a free lawn ticket to the opening game Friday. Rides will begin at 5 p.m. from each location.

The release stated that Panhandle Rides is a transit collaborative between the city of Amarillo and Panhandle Community Services, providing rides to and from towns throughout the Texas Panhandle. This includes fixed routes throughout Amarillo, free rides for COVID-19 testing, antibody treatment and vaccination clinics as well as other doctor’s appointments in outlying areas.

The goal of the collaborative is to “increase mobility options within the top 26 counties and 63 cities in the Texas Panhandle,” the release said.

“Finding transportation can be difficult, and even more difficult for older adults or those with disabilities that need an accessible trip. The website PanhandleRides.com is a collaborative effort designed to be a one-stop-shop for transportation resources in the Texas Panhandle to improve visibility and access to our current transportation system,” Sundee Rossi, the director of the Area Agency on Aging, said in the release.

“I am excited about the website and believe that it will serve as the most current and user-friendly option for individuals, social service agencies, and caregivers to find transportation to best meet their needs,” concluded Rossi.

The release said that transportation includes fixed routes, demand service as well as rides for ADA riders needing additional mobility assistance. People can schedule rides by visiting the Panhandle Rides website at least 24 hours in advance. Trips can also be booked up to 30 days in advance.

“The new website for Panhandle Rides is going to be a helpful tool that we can use at Amarillo College to help our students access information on the public transportation system in the Panhandle. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate,” Jordan Herrera, the director of social services at Amarillo College, said in the release.

For more information about the Panhandle Rides Transit Collaborative, visit the organization’s website.