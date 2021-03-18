Panhandle resident presented with more than $40,000 for a new Ford Bronco

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Publishing clearing presented one lucky resident with more than $40,000 for a New Ford Bronco.
“I’m just thrilled, I don’t know what to say, you see this on TV, you hear about it, but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Terry Legate.
According to a press release, the Prize Patrol is renowned for awarding more than half a billion dollars nationwide.
