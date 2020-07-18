Panhandle Reined Cow Horse show at Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend the Bill Cody Arena at the Tri-State Fair Grounds played host to the Panhandle Reined Cow Horse Association.

The Panhandle Reined Cow Horse Association used the grounds for a horse show that started on Friday, July 17, and is going until Sunday, July 19.

Justin Stanton, the President of the Panhandle Reined Cow Horse Association discussed what the show consisted of. “This is a national Reined cow horse Association horse show that consists of reining pattern and working a cow and all of it’s a judged event. The purpose of this show is to try and get qualified to get enough points to go to the big set we call the celebration of champions, which is where everybody across the United States and the world come together to compete for the national title,” said Stanton.

Stanton said to participate in the event competitors have to have a horse, and after that it is as easy as signing up and paying your entry fee. Although, it may be a little tough if competitors do not put a lot of time in with the animal they are competing with. A lot of time has to go into training the horse.

“A lot of time and pouring your heart and soul into these animals…we spend. These animals require a minimum of three hours a day to be successful, and that’s a minimum. Most of us have multiple horses so we’re, you’re looking at spending close to six hours a day with all these horses. And, and so it just it’s a, it’s really a commitment that you make to go out get the proper coaching and the proper health and making sure you’re prepared to come to these events,” Stanton said.

Those that are good enough to make the cut from a series of shows, get to attend the next show in August that will be held in Fort Worth.