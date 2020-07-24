Panhandle Regional Advisory Council helping local hospitals, EMS during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As our area continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, it is impacting staffing resources for hospitals and emergency medical services. That is where the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council comes in to help.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 22 RACs in Texas. Panhandle Regional Advisory Council (RAC) services 25 counties in the Panhandle, known as ‘Trauma Service Area-A,’ and operates as a non-profit.

Panhandle RAC oversees trauma systems and develops plans to help reduce the number of traumas. Our RAC also coordinates with Lubbock and Trauma Service Area B.

“The Panhandle RAC is, we started out initially in the early 90s and we were tasked to create a trauma system for our region and from that point, it’s grown into an umbrella for hospitals and EMS to develop committees and subcommittees to offset and help with stroke and STEMI patients, trauma patients, pediatric patients, NICU patients,” said Panhandle RAC Executive Director, PJ Lemons. “We do injury prevention, we do Stop the Bleed, we do CPR classes and that’s just a little bit of the gamut.”

Panhandle RAC has also been busy helping during the coronavirus pandemic, working closely with other RACs in Texas. They also handle State of Texas Assistance Requests (STAR) for PPE and staffing during the pandemic.

“Well, we’ve got a questionnaire for, or any hospitals needing staffing,” Lemons said. “Once they complete that then they submit a STAR request along with that questionnaire. It’s reviewed by myself and then the approval is made at our level with the state and the nurses are on-site and the nurses are in our region and they have been since the first of July.”

Lemons said the staff come in for a 30-day deployment, then based on need, he can request additional staffing and submit a STAR request for an extension of the original deployment.

Wednesday, we learned Amarillo hospitals are facing staffing issues as more are in quarantine, and Northwest Texas Hospital now requires outside staff resources.

“Initially we had 60 nurses, or 60 staff deployed to our area. Most of them are RN’s with ICU training or med-cert training. We do have some respiratory therapists up there…we have some support staff on the way as well,” Lemons added.

According to Lemons, hospitals are required to try to cover staffing internally before receiving outside resources. Lemons said he stays in touch with other RAC directors, especially those being hit hard in South Texas.

“So, statewide I think we’re really prepared in what we’re doing and I think that’s that was our biggest goal,” Lemons said. “Our biggest shining star for the state, we stand up and take care of the people of Texas.”

The spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Seth Christensen, said the Panhandle area is not seeing the same staffing or PPE problems as some other regions in Texas but the state is ready and willing to help as needed.

Christensen said not only is the state ready to help during the coronavirus pandemic but also during other crises, including natural disasters, like tropical depressions and wildfires.

