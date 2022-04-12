AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Pride, Inc., announced that it will host a press conference for city officials and other invited guests at the Starlight Ranch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. According to released information, the event will focus on updates and planning regarding 2022 pride events.

Not only will the planned press conference address plans for the 2022 Panhandle Pride Fest expected in June, according to the announcement, but also discuss the possibility of it becoming a nationally sanctioned event in 2023.

