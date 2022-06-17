AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information released on its website, Panhandle Pride, Inc. will host its 2022 Pride Festival on June 25 at Starlight Ranch, located at 1415 Sunrise Drive in Amarillo.

As described by the organization, the pride festival is expected to begin at 3 p.m. on June 25, and those wishing to attend will be asked for a $5 donation at the gate. The festival is planned to include food trucks, an assortment of vendors, and live music including an Elton John tribute performed by Kenny Metcalf.

Further, Panhandle Pride said that Smile Big Texas will present “Rainbow Renaissance” during the festival at 5 p.m., including a range of colorful hosts and drag performers.

In reference to security, Panhandle Pride also offered an update and reassurance to community members on social media. The organization noted that its board “is aware of the safety concerns from attendees.”

“This festival will be one of the safest pride festivals we’ve had in Amarillo, Texas,” said the organization, “One major reason we chose Starlight Ranch is due to the secure location that is enclosed around the entire perimeter. We will have Amarillo Police department at the gate. We will have security performing bag checks at the gate and making sure there will be no threats during the events. In addition, there will be plain shirt security walking around the event to make sure all attendees are safe.”

“We want everyone in the community to know that Panhandle Pride Festival 2022 will be a safe place for everyone in the community to be their authentic self,” continued the announcement, which also noted that no “protesters or agitators” will be allowed through the gates.

Other information, as well as resources and opportunities for volunteering and donation, can be found on the Panhandle Pride Inc. website.