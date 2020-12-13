Panhandle Potters Holiday Show over at Sunset Center offers handmade gifts for the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday over at the Sunset Center was the second annual Panhandle Potters Holiday Show.

One of the potters at the Panhandle Potters Holiday Show, Mandy Gregory said with this unique year it is important to support local artists in the community.

She said giving the gift of something handmade to someone really shows that you care about them.

Gregory said some of the vendors were students who attend the pottery classes at the Amarillo Art Institute or local potters.

She said she hopes the event continues to grow.

“We have about ten potters who are here and all different varieties of art and artists that are here,” said Gregory.

Also Saturday, they held demonstrations of raku pottery throughout the day.

If you weren’t able to make it today, the holiday market at the sunset center runs through next weekend Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 AM through 5 PM, Or Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday by appointment.

One of the vendors at the market is the Amarillo Art Institute, with pottery made by staff and students. All proceeds go back to the school.