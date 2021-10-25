Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum to host Tidings Of The Trees

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be hosting their first-ever Tidings of the Trees on November 18th.

This VIP event will be filled with holiday music, hors d’oeuvres, and a festive signature cocktail. Welcoming guests in Pioneer Hall will be the museum’s signature fourteen-foot Christmas tree, but that will be only the first of many that guests encounter. Once inside a four-piece jazz ensemble will provide festive background music as you mingle and talk with your friends and family while Two Knives Catering provides a holiday buffet.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and bid on one-of-a-kind Christmas trees created by local artists and businesses. These trees will be made out of unique and interesting materials, with creative themes.

PPHM said these trees can be a centerpiece for your holiday celebrations and family gatherings.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase the first PPHM Christmas pin designed by local artists Kat Luciano and Gail Boone.

For tickets, you visit PPHM here.