AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A traveling art exhibit centered around the centennial celebration of Texas State Parks will be coming to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon later this year.

According to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, “The Art of Texas State Parks” will be at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in late October after being hosted in Austin and in Houston. In 2024, the exhibit is expected to travel to places like Tyler and College Station.

William Montgomery, Fort McKavett State Historic Site, 2020, oil on canvas, 26×36 in. David Caton, Blinn Trail Rapids, Garner State Park, 2019, oil on canvas, 30×30 in. Pat Gabriel, Slippery Step, Balmorhea State Park, 2020, oil on canvas, 18×40 in.

Officials described the exhibit as a visual arts survey of state parks, featuring works celebrating more than 30 Texas State Parks. For the 2023 Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation partnered with various organizations to present the exhibit

“We are grateful for the partnership that is bringing The Art of Texas State Parks to museums across Texas, spreading the message about these natural treasures that belong to us all,” TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D. said in the release.

For more information about the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, visit its website.