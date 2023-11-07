CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announced the new Coffee with a Curator Series will begin on Nov. 10. The series features some of PPHM’s most talked about exhibitions and gives patrons behind-the-scenes access to what goes into curating and exhibition.

According to Museum officials, the first Coffee with a Curator will be on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. with Jenni Opalinski. Opalinski co-curated the featured exhibit High Fashion to the High Plains in partnership with Anne Medlock, a faculty member of the WT Theatre Department. This exhibition features clothing from designers such as Chanel, Lilli Diamond, etc., and explores how these labels made their way into the Texas Panhandle and who wore them.

Museum officials stated that the four-part Coffee with a Curator series is free for PPHM Members and $35 for nonmembers to attend. Individual events are $10 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at panhandleplains.org.

Museum officials also said that on Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. Curator of Art, Deana Craighead, will kick off the new year with a discussion about the Lots of Love, Gisella exhibition. This exhibition highlights Gisella’s art that combines Indigenous and Hispanic motifs with native Austrio-Hungarian folk art traditions.

Museum officials further mentioned there will be events with Archaeologist Dr. Veronica Arias on March 22 and Deana Craighead on April 19, discussing exhibitions that will be new to PPHM in 2024.