CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum released information on its STEAM Camp for kids, set to be held from Tuesday to Friday at the museum at 2503 4th Ave.

PPHM detailed that check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. and camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for kids ages 8-12. Campers will have the opportunity to create hands-on projects that focus on science, technology, engineering, art, and math at the camp.

In addition, kids will gain critical thinking skills and have the chance to collaborate with peers at the camp. PPHM noted that the camp is $75 for museum members and $95 for non-members. The cost will also include a free t-shirt.

Those interested can purchase camp tickets here and find more information on additional museum events.