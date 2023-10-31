CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is set to display a traveling art exhibit in honor of the 2023 Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks from Oct. 27 until Feb. 18, 2024.

Officials detailed that “The Art of Texas State Parks” exhibit will feature more than 30 state parks by several Texas artists. In addition, a commemorative book published by Texas A&M Press will be available for purchase and proceeds from book sales and artwork, through Foltz Fine Art in Houston, will be donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to benefit Texas State Parks.

The foundation partnered with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, along with the Bullock Texas State History Museum to commission the works of Texas artists for the exhibit that celebrates Texas parks, according to officials.

“We have been thrilled at the response to this year-long Centennial celebration of our parks, and hope that in displaying these extraordinary pieces, visitors will be inspired to get out, and enjoy and explore the stunning natural landscapes we’re fortunate to have right in our backyards,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D. “We are grateful for the collaboration that is bringing ‘The Art of Texas State Parks’ to museums across Texas, spreading the message about these natural treasures that belong to us all.”

The exhibit, officials noted, “is intended to increase public awareness of Texas parklands and heighten their popular appeal through the elegant and inspired works of Texas’ best contemporary painters.”

The Texas State Parks released the following artists whose work will be featured in the exhibit:

Randy Bacon from Abilene

Mary Baxter from Marfa

David Caton from Utopia

Charles Criner from Houston

Margie Crisp from Elgin

Ric Dentinger from San Antonio/Santa Fe, NM

Fidencio Duran from Austin

Janet Eager Krueger from Encinal

Joel Edwards from Waco

Malou Flato from Austin

Gordon Fowler from Austin

Pat Gabriel from Fort Worth

David Griffin from Lubbock/Dallas

Brian Grimm from Fredericksburg

Clemente Guzman from San Antonio

Karl E. Hall from Houston

John Austin Hanna from Fredericksburg

Billy Hassell from Fort Worth

Hailey Herrera from Bryan

Lee Jamison from Huntsville

Denise Mahlke from Whitehouse

Jim Malone from Fort Worth

Talmage Minter from Waco

William Montgomery from Elgin

Kermit Oliver from Waco

Noe Perez from Corpus Christi

Jeri Salter from Hutto

Jim Stoker from San Antonio

Bob Stuth-Wade from Dublin

Terri Wells from Austin

Those interested can purchase the book on the Texas A&M Press website or on Amazon.

“It was a real pleasure to see the passion these artists brought to this project, and we’re thrilled these works will be on display at prestigious museums across Texas,” said Andrew Sansom, co-author of the commemorative book and founder of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University. “It is our fervent hope that these works of art will inspire present and future generations of Texans to forever appreciate and protect their parks.”

Further, H-E-B, the presenting sponsor of the Centennial Celebration, went on to donate $1 million to help Texas State Parks “engage all Texans in discovering and exploring their parks,” a release from TPWD read.

Visit the Texas State Parks website to learn more about the celebration and to find information on additional event at all Texas State Parks.