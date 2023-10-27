AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announced that the community is invited to its Día De Los Muertos celebration event beginning on Oct. 30, giving the public a chance to view ofrendas from several community groups in PPHM’s Derrick Room.

The event will take place from Oct. 30-Nov. 3, according to organizers, with 15 community groups and area high schools, middle schools, and individual families providing their creative ofrendas for the community to view.

“Each was given guidelines by PPHM but have the freedom and creativity to make this holiday their own and honor their loved ones,” a release from PPHM read.

“Ofrendas will be up to view for the public on Tuesday, Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and we encourage all in our community to come take a look!” said Museum Educator Macayla Barnasevitch. “However, schools and homeschools are encouraged to book a guided experience that will include an interactive from Oct. 31-Nov. 3 by contacting our Education Department!”

The annual Día De Los Muertos celebration at PPHM, added organizers, recognizes the traditional celebration that takes place throughout Mexico, in which the public remembers and honors their loved ones who have died. Communities come together during this time to celebrate those lives lost by creating alters with colorfully designed ofrendas to “encourage souls to visit,” organizers added.

Ofrendas are often designed with the loved ones’ favorite food and drink, which signifies the received nourishment for their long journey to the afterlife, along with bright candles and flowers.

Visit the PPHM website for more information on upcoming events.