CANYON, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) announced “Dino Day” will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the PPHM.

Officials said they will also offer a $5 discounted admission all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 aiming to encourage young paleontologists by exploring the museum paleontology and geology exhibit before activities begin.

According to a PPHM press release, the Amarillo Zoo will be featured in a live animal show with a number of dinosaur decedents.

PPHM said future paleontologists will be able to dig on the East Lawn digging site, make fossils and get a guest appearance from a Paleontologist.

“Dinosaurs remind us of not only our past but how connected things of the past are to the present,” stated Heather Friemel, Assistant Director “Kids will not only get to dig into the past but see how it relates to elements they see every day.

For more information on Dino Day visit, here.