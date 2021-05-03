Panhandle Plains Historical Museum opens new exhibit

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas opens May 4.

PPHM said the exhibit introduces how current thinking about dinosaur biology has changed over the past two decades and highlights current research by scientist from the American Museum of Natural History and other leading paleontologist around the world.

Using a combination of fossil finds, computer simulations, and models, PPHM said Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas introduces a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientist who study them.

“This exhibition illustrates how scientists are using new ideas, new discoveries, and new technologies to revolutionize our understanding of dinosaurs,” says Mark A. Norell, curator of Dinosaur Discoveries and Chair and Curator of the Division of Paleontology at the American Museum of Natural History. “Our work reaches across many disciplines involving paleontologists, biomechanical engineers, paleobotanists, and others to showcase how we go about reconstructing the mysterious life of dinosaurs.”

PPHM said the exhibition is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (www.amnh.org), in collaboration with the California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco; The Field Museum, Chicago; the Houston Museum of Natural Science; and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh.