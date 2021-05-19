Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offers accessibility to guests through virtual tours

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) has introduced a new feature that allows visitors to explore their exhibits from the comfort of their homes.

Communications Assistant at the PPHM, Ellie Boyett explained, “It’s like a navigation thing and they.. Some of the things that are featured right now, our on-loan Theodore Roosevelt shotgun, the Pioneer Town, and all of our art galleries.”

Boyett continued to share that “It’s a multi-year project just to make our collection more accessible online. So viewers can visit our website and click on this virtual tour, and it’ll have.. it’s made of 360 degree images of the museum’s permanent exhibits.”

This allows visitors to travel through the exhibits with images and interactive information spots. The tool features 15 locations throughout the museum, varying from “Pioneer Hall” to the Southwestern Gallery”.

“It’s another way for us to share our history and our story with the world, and that just allows a much easier access for maybe those who can’t travel at this time, or for those who are wanting to travel but aren’t sure yet.”

However, the project did not launch itself. Boyett shared that this has been an all-around team effort.

“So we collaborated with WT and their IT department, as well as Virtually Anywhere. They are the ones who created the software for us, and then came and did the 360 degree images,” said Boyett.

She continued to mention that the virtual tours play a role in a “big digitization initiative” that the museum and WT have been working on for months now.

“We started doing research on it about February of this year, and we’ve just been slowly working and getting the content that we wanted to put on there with all of the interactivity and the videos.”

Boyett shared that the museum’s goal for this project was to really give an at home experience to fans and potential fans of the museum, while inspiring curiosity.