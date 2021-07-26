Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum launches digital exhibition

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) launched its first online digital exhibition, according to a press release from the PPHM.

The release stated the digital exhibition will include the Baffin Island Photographs of M.H.W Ritchie, an Isabel Robinson artwork collection, a seashell collection, and more features made available to the public.

“We’re so excited that the public has greater access to PPHM’s holdings through this digital project.” said Jennifer Modzel, Collections Manager. “With such a large collection, having the ability to present additional collections and exhibitions online allows visitors to learn more about Panhandle history from anywhere in the world!”

The exhibition will continue to grow and the release said that PPHM “hopes to break down barriers of access to the museum through digital exhibitions.”

To see the digital exhibit visit https://pphm.omeka.net/ or to plan an in-person visit go to www.panhandleplains.org.