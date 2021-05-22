Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosts Raptor Run and Dino Fun event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosted its Raptor Run and Dino Fun event Saturday morning.

It kicked off with participants doing a 5K around the West Texas A&M University campus, PPHM officials said.

There was plenty of dinosaur fun to be had, with a T-Rex there for the run and plentiful exhibits inside the museum. All in all, the museum said, it was a lot good fun, good food and good games for families.

“We had a great turnout,” said Samantha Biffle, Biffle Education and Program Manager for the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. “A lot of families, a lot of family fun. We also had some really generous supporters with Atmos Energy helping us with our medals. We got Pondeseta out here. KAMR Fox 14 was a great supporter as well.”

This was the first year for the Raptor Run, according to PPHM officials. The museum also featured a Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit.