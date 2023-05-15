CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is set to host its opening reception for Lots of Love, Gisella on May 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harrington Gallery.

Via the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

PPHM said the exhibition is the work of Gisella Loeffler and will incoperate a large body of her work, including paintings, illustrations, furniture, decorative objects, murals, and personal letters.

According to PPHM, Loeffler was born in Austria and immigrated to the United States where she settled in Taos, New Mexico. Loeffler combined Indigenous and Hispanic motifs with her native Austro-Hungarian folk art traditions with whimsy and subtle sophistication.

To RSVP for the opening reception, visit the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum website.