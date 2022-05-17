AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) announced it will host “Night at PPHM” Friday, June 10, from 8-11 pm.

The PPHM said the event will feature role playing and storytellers to depict what life was like on the Panhandle throughout history. Patrons will be able to explore the museum at night and talk to characters within the exhibits.

The cost is $10 for adults and members, $5 for for kids 4-12, and free for kids under 4. Tickets will be sold at the door. The PPHM recommended guests bring cash to help the lines go more quickly.

For more information you can check out the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum website.