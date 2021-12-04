Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum host Christmas Open House to help the High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For about 40 years, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum has been holding its Christmas Open House as a way to offer people of the High Plains a way to celebrate the holidays and come out and enjoy the museum.

If you walked into the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum on Saturday, you were met with Christmas decorations and choirs from all over Amarillo filling the air with Christmas music.

The annual PPHM Christmas Open House gives back to the High Plains Food Bank by offering guests a chance to come to the museum for a dollar or a can of goods.

Stephanie Price, director of marketing with the museum said there are many ways to help the food bank, but said this is one little way the museum can help.

“This is our way as the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum to give back and to thank the community for supporting their museum all year long. So it’s just important for us to be a part of the community,” said Price.

Dr. Cloyce Kuhnert, professor of voice at WTAMU and music director at Texas who performed at Saturday’s event said being able to perform at this event starts the Christmas season on the right note.

“It just really starts the Christmas season for us and I really hope for everyone that comes out and listens to us as well,” said Dr. Kuhnert.

The museum offered plenty of things for the hundreds of guests that turned out, whether that was meeting Santa Claus, making Christmas ornaments, or decorating cookies.

“We spent like three or four hours here today and had a great time,” added Mona Finchum who attended Saturday’s event with her children.

Price added they’re also doing an Instagram contest, with those who took pictures at the event. You can be entered to win a gift from three local businesses and the grand prize is a 100 dollar gift card to Feldman’s. Just use #christmasatpphm2021.