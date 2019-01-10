Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Facing Potential Funding Cuts

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The new Texas legislative session is underway, and the 2020-2021 budget lawmakers eventually pass could have a direct impact on the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

The museum, located on the campus of West Texas A&M University, is the largest historical museum in Texas. It receives the majority of its funding from the state through the A&M System, so if the legislature decides to decrease funding to A&M, that means less money for the museum.

"We'll make adjustments as we have to," Museum Marketing Director Stephanie Price said. "That comes from our board and director working together with our finance team to decide where those would best benefit the museum if that happens."

The museum has no plans to close its does any time soon, but it is ready to make adjustments if need be. What the museum has working in its favor is it does get a significant portion of its funding from other sources.

"Just a few years ago we renovated the second floor of our petroleum wing," Price told us. "That was a $1.6 million dollar renovation. That was supported by donations from foundations and public and private partnerships."

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is not in immediate danger. Its dollars just might not stretch as far as they used to. As long as the community continues to support the museum, it will continue to be here for the community.

"It's expensive. It's a lot taking care of a collection, and the programming we want to do, and we want to be able to offer those things to the public," Price said. "So how they can do [that] is by supporting us with their attendance and giving."

The museum said it does not want to speculate on what is going to happen during the new legislative session, so it is not concerned about what may, or may not happen with the state funding. It will roll with the punches, and again, make sure its doors stay open.