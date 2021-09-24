Panhandle PBS series draws regional Emmy Award consideration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle PBS, a service of Amarillo College, announced that its series has drawn consideration of a regional Emmy Award.

Amarillo College announced in a press release that the Lone Star Emmy Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced producers of a six-episode Panhandle PBS series “Living While Black” as nominees for the Regional Emmy® Award for Best Documentary.

AC said the Lone Star Emmy Chapter announced series director Hilary Hulsey and producers Karen Welch, Brian Frank, and Nolyn Hill are nominated for an award for their work on the project.

AC the series examined topics including the Black experience in Amarillo; current and historical movements for change; missing Black history; systemic racism; segregation, desegregation, and the renaming of local schools; and how to move from protest to progress.

“Living While Black” originally aired in March and April 2021 on Panhandle PBS. The series currently is airing in an encore presentation at 7 p.m. Thursdays and full episodes can be found at panhandlePBS.org.