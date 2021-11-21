Panhandle PBS documentary series wins Regional Emmy Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Panhandle PBS documentary series has won a Regional Emmy Award, Amarillo College said. The producers of “Living While Black” were recognized by the Lone Star Emmy Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“Living While Black” is a six-episode series that originally aired in March and April 2021 on Panhandle PBS, a service of AC. The college said the production was part of Panhandle PBS’s local newsmagazine show “The Handle.”

Director Hilary Husley and producers Karen Welch, Nolyn Hill, and Brian Frank each received the Best Documentary award in the Topical category. Those awards were announced by the Lone Star Emmy Chapter on Saturday, Nov. 20.

“I’m enormously proud of these talented individuals who set the bar high and then so visibly eclipsed it,” said Kevin Ball, CEO for Panhandle PBS. “The result of their collective effort is a highly enlightening documentary that serves as a riveting microcosm of race in America as viewed through our town.”

The documentary series was produced in 2020 during the period of race-related protests across the United States. A press release said during that time, Panhandle PBS asked Black and biracial Amarilloans to describe what living while Black meant to them and what people from every race can do to create change. Those answers resulted in “Living While Black.”

Topics examined in the documentary included the following:

Black experience in Amarillo;

current and historical movements for change;

missing Black history;

syatemic racism;

segregation;

desegregation;

renaming of local schools;

how to move from protest to progress.

You can watch all full episodes and individual segments on the Panhandle PBS website or on their YouTube channel. For more information, you can contact PPBS senior content producer Karen Welch at 806-670-4518.