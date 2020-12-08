Panhandle Paws of Hope holding third annual “Dog Angel Tree”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday shopping rush is here and a local dog rescue has made it to where you can shop for some four-legged friends in need this Christmas season.

“We are just a very small group here in the panhandle,” said Gayle Luna, Panhandle Paws of Hope President.

Panhandle Paws of Hope may be small but their mission is anything but that.

“We pull animals from the kill shelters in the area and if we can’t find them homes here then we send them on transports,” said Luna.

A unique way they help out those four-legged friends is their “Dog Angel Tree,” which is located inside the Tractor Supply stores here in Amarillo.

“This year is more important than ever just because of our fundraisers being cancelled this year. We’ve learned that some people like to donate money but some people like to come in and see dog pictures, do actual shopping. This has worked out great for us,” said Luna.

How it works is pretty simple. It all begins by walking into a Tractor Supply, finding the tree with a furry friend on the ornaments with a “wish list” of items provided on the back.

You can then purchase all or some of the items and Panhandle Paws of Hope come in and picks them up.

“We’ve asked for a lot of dog food this year just because our biggest expense is dog food and vet bills,” said Luna.

Luna says it means the world to her to see people wanting to help our furry friends in need.

“About two-thirds of our tree is already gone so this is great and we still have two weeks to Christmas. So it’s pretty exciting,” said Luna.

The dog angel trees are still up at both Tractor Supply locations in Amarillo.

They are located at 8511 Canyon Dr, Amarillo, TX 79110 and 6080 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124.