Panhandle Paws of Hope helping out with dog angel tree

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Paws of Hope has a simple mission of putting animals in good homes. Along with that, they want to send them to their new home with new items such as a collar and a leash.

But that generosity came with a little bit of a cost, literally.

“When I started adding up how many collars and leashes our rescue purchases for our animals per year, that cost actually started adding up to several hundreds of dollars. I just thought, what can we do to help offset some of those costs. I started thinking about it and so many people contact us saying I can’t foster but or I can’t adopt right now but how can I help,” said Nicole Mustoe, Panhandle Paws of Hope Volunteer.

That’s where the idea for the dog angel tree came about. For the second year in a row at the Tractor Supply in Amarillo, a display tree has been set up with pictures of dogs and a “wish list” of items for that particular dog.

“Maybe if we can get a couple of people to sponsor a couple of dogs that would help us definitely offset some of those little costs that add up here and there throughout the year and it just kind of took off like wildfire,” said Mustoe.

So much so that all the dogs’ list items that were on the tree last year were purchased, much to the surprise and delight to Mustoe.

“It’s amazing, I was just absolutely blown away by it,” said Mustoe.

It’s even lead to bigger and better things for some of the dogs, a forever home.

“Several of them actually contacted us and adopted their dog that they pulled off the tree. I was hoping for a little bit and the community came in and said hey, we got it,” said Mustoe.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: