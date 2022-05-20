AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/CIT/KCIT) — Panhandle Paws of Hope detailed the different ways to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on Saturday.

According to a social media post from Panhandle Paws, individuals can share a photo of their rescue dog on social media and use the #NationalRescueDogDay to show their love for rescue dogs. In addition, adopting or fostering a dog can also be a meaningful way to celebrate.

The social media post stated that it is important to spay/neuter your dog while educating young people about the importance of kindness, love, and responsible when it comes to pet care can only help.